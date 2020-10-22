Japan's Amari: It is certain there will be a third extra budget

Comments by Akira Amari, head of the ruling LDP's tax panel

Third extra budget to come around 14-15 December As Japan is planning for more stimulus to deal with the economic fallout from the virus crisis, it seems like lawmakers are now willing to concede that another extra budget is needed in case the ¥10 trillion budget reserve proves to be insufficient.





In any case, more fiscal help to deal with the situation will be welcome news for the BOJ as they are then more likely to keep policy as it is for the time being.