Japan's Aso: Bold measures are needed against the virus
Says that October sales tax hike was absolutely necessary
- Stimulus package depends on how long it will take for virus to be contained
- Government needs to take various, bold steps to support the economy
There is talk of helicopter money as well in Japan, as more and more governments are starting to pursue that approach in light of the current economic situation.
With unemployment rates everywhere set to jump over the coming months, they have to find ways to alleviate the pain one way or another.