Japan's Aso: Bold measures are needed against the virus

Says that October sales tax hike was absolutely necessary





Stimulus package depends on how long it will take for virus to be contained

Government needs to take various, bold steps to support the economy

There is talk of helicopter money as well in Japan, as more and more governments are starting to pursue that approach in light of the current economic situation.





With unemployment rates everywhere set to jump over the coming months, they have to find ways to alleviate the pain one way or another.



