Japan's Aso says not thinking about giving cash handouts to households again

Comments by Japanese finance minister, Taro Aso





Well, it's all a matter of perspective I guess. Japan just recorded its single-highest daily case count yesterday as the tally surpassed 2,000 for the first time:









But hey, as long as there is no state of emergency. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯





Aso is arguing that conditions are different now as the state of emergency has been lifted, as compared to previously when there was an actual need for households to be given cash handouts during April to May.