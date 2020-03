Japanese finance minister, Taro Aso, remarks

Says government should deploy fiscal stimulus

Defends Kuroda's statement last week, saying it helped to stabilise markets

Aso trying to defend the BOJ's position here. The headline remark just reaffirms the fact that they have limited room to maneuver when push comes to shove.





Again, when it comes to the BOJ and easing policies, it is more bark than bite.