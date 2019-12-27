Japan's Cabinet approves sending a Self-Defense Force aircraft and ship to the Middle East

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via NHK (Japanese media group) on a Cabinet decision today

  • aircraft and ship being sent to gather information
  • to help ensure commercial ships with ties to Japan can safely navigate the waters of the region
  • dispatching a P3C aircraft 
  • and a destroyer
  • likely to be deployed in the Gulf of Oman and waters of coastal countries in the Gulf of Aden
  • no plans to send the SDF to the Strait of Hormuz or the Persian Gulf

