Japan's Cabinet approves sending a Self-Defense Force aircraft and ship to the Middle East
Via NHK (Japanese media group) on a Cabinet decision today
- aircraft and ship being sent to gather information
- to help ensure commercial ships with ties to Japan can safely navigate the waters of the region
- dispatching a P3C aircraft
- and a destroyer
- likely to be deployed in the Gulf of Oman and waters of coastal countries in the Gulf of Aden
- no plans to send the SDF to the Strait of Hormuz or the Persian Gulf