Japan's cabinet has tightened rules on investment from overseas
Quite a significant tightening, for example,
overseas investors will need approval from regulators to buy stakes of 1% or more in Japanese companies in certain sectors:
- including semiconductors and nuclear power
- Currently, the screening requirement is set at 10%
Foreign investors would also be need prior approval from regulators when they appoint directors or propose selling important operations of the Japanese companies they invest in.
The government citing Japan's national security.
Via the Nikkei.