Japan chief cabinet secretary Kato says the expert panel has agreed to firmer measures



for Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa





Measures are expected to include bringing forward the closing time for restaurants and bars by one hour to 8 p.m. in densely populated areas

to apply from Monday through May 5 for Kyoto and Okinawa prefectures, and May 11 for Tokyo





Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will finalize the decision at a COVID-19 task force meeting in the evening.



Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will finalize the decision at a COVID-19 task force meeting in the evening.

The state of emergency was only relaxed 3 weeks ago ... harsher measures incoming already as cases climb. Tokyo reported over 500 new coronavirus cases for two days in a row, its worst streak since early February.