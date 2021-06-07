Japan's draft fiscal blueprint: wants to prevent deflation, wants fiscal reform, & to hit 2% BOJ target

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Lofty goals indeed for the Japanese government's fiscal reform blueprint.

  •  will strive for fiscal reform, take flexible economic policy 'without hesitation'
  • hopes BOJ achieves 2% inflation target with eye on economic, price, financial developments
  • will seek to bring economy back to pre-covid levels with 'determination' to avert return to deflation
  • to aim to achieve private demand-driven economic recovery by prodding firms to boost productivity, raise wages 
  • to promote green, digital investment by attracting private demand
  • fiscal blueprint to include mention of Japan's primary balance target, exact wording still under discussion  



