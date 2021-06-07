Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Japan's draft fiscal blueprint: wants to prevent deflation, wants fiscal reform, & to hit 2% BOJ target
Lofty goals indeed for the Japanese government's fiscal reform blueprint.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- will strive for fiscal reform, take flexible economic policy 'without
hesitation'
- hopes BOJ achieves
2% inflation target with eye on economic, price, financial
developments
- will seek to bring
economy back to pre-covid levels with 'determination' to avert return
to deflation
- to aim to achieve
private demand-driven economic recovery by prodding firms to boost
productivity, raise wages
- to promote green,
digital investment by attracting private demand
- fiscal blueprint to
include mention of Japan's primary balance target, exact wording
still under discussion
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close