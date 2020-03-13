Japan's economic policymakers said to be weighing risk of Olympics cancellation

They are said to be weighing the risk of that happening more seriously in their projections, according to Reuters sources







But with the way things are playing out across the globe, the chances of the Olympics happening is rather slim I would say. But let's see how things are in two months' time.

If it is postponed or cancelled, it would be a big blow to Japan considering the amount of time and investment put in to hosting the games over the last few years.





As much as Japan insists that they can follow through and host the games this year, the IOC has the final say at the end of the day.