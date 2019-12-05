Japan's economic stimulus package expected to push up GDP by 1.4% - report

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A Reuters report reaffirms the earlier story

Japan
The Japanese government looks set to announce a ¥26 trillion economic package that it expects to push up GDP by 1.4%, according to three government sources.

The package will include fiscal spending of ¥13.2 trillion to try and bolster economic growth amid downward pressure overseas.

The above fits in-line with what was reported earlier today here. A stimulus package sounds good for businesses and investments but I don't think it quite nearly has the same effect in the current global economic climate as it would back in the day.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose