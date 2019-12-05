Japan's economic stimulus package expected to push up GDP by 1.4% - report

A Reuters report reaffirms the earlier story









The package will include fiscal spending of ¥13.2 trillion to try and bolster economic growth amid downward pressure overseas.







ForexLive

The above fits in-line with what was reported earlier today here . A stimulus package sounds good for businesses and investments but I don't think it quite nearly has the same effect in the current global economic climate as it would back in the day.

The Japanese government looks set to announce a ¥26 trillion economic package that it expects to push up GDP by 1.4%, according to three government sources.