Japan's economy minister Nishimura says preparing big economy package

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Flagging cash stimulus and more, comments blow:

  • Japan is not at stage to declare state of emergency
  • Government has sense of crisis
  • Says Japan is holding up but new cases of coronavirus will surge if we ease up
  • will have big impact on economy if major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka adopt lockdown
  • Govt will examine comprehensively whether to declare state of emergency
  • considering details of cash payouts for people in need as part of economic package for coronavirus
  • want to carry out big campaign to boost demand once coronavirus outbreak comes to end
  • concerned we may see bad numbers in factory output in March as companies adjust production
  • will adopt steps to protect jobs in economic package for coronavirus
  • job market held up in February but I have strong sense of crisis as situation could worsen

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose