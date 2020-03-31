Coming Up!
Japan's economy minister Nishimura says preparing big economy package
Flagging cash stimulus and more, comments blow:
- Japan is not at stage to declare state of emergency
- Government has sense of crisis
- Says Japan is holding up but new cases of coronavirus will surge if we ease up
- will have big impact on economy if major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka adopt lockdown
- Govt will examine comprehensively whether to declare state of emergency
- considering details of cash payouts for people in need as part of economic package for coronavirus
- want to carry out big campaign to boost demand once coronavirus outbreak comes to end
- concerned we may see bad numbers in factory output in March as companies adjust production
- will adopt steps to protect jobs in economic package for coronavirus
- job market held up in February but I have strong sense of crisis as situation could worsen
