Japan's economy minister says speculative moves not reflecting fundamentals are not desirable
Japanese authorities usually say this sort of thing in two situations:
- huge volatility
- &/or the yen appreciating rather too rapidly for their liking
It won't be 1 I wouldn't think … I mean, c'mon dude ….
And as for 2, while the yen strengthened over the Christmas/NY period it has unwound some of that in the past 18 or so hours. Maybe he want's more (I'm certain he does).