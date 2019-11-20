Japan's Economy minister Nishimura says economic stimulus package will be sizeable

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Economy Minister is blaming the trade war for the export slump in the latest figures:

Comments:
  • The trade war has weakened Japan's exports and also production via a drop in overseas demand
  • Global economy affects Japan's exports, production, jobs and investment
  • Japanese domestic demand is solid
  • Sales tax hike affects consumption - but can avoid major post-tax-hike impact by implementing counter measures
  • wants companies to use cash reserves for future investment
  • U.S. still has incentive to join TPP
  • Need robust economic measures to put the economy on growth path, and Japanese PM Abe instructed him to make stimulus package sizable


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose