Japan's Economy minister Nishimura says economic stimulus package will be sizeable
The Economy Minister is blaming the trade war for the export slump in the latest figures:
Comments:
- The trade war has weakened Japan's exports and also production via a drop in overseas demand
- Global economy affects Japan's exports, production, jobs and investment
- Japanese domestic demand is solid
- Sales tax hike affects consumption - but can avoid major post-tax-hike impact by implementing counter measures
- wants companies to use cash reserves for future investment
- U.S. still has incentive to join TPP
- Need robust economic measures to put the economy on growth path, and Japanese PM Abe instructed him to make stimulus package sizable