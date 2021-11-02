Japan's finance minister notes that the yen is weakening but says he has no comment on FX levels

Japan's relatively new finance minister Suzuki. Learning the ropes.

Its a bit of a no-no for government ministers to make comments on their currency levels.

The agreement amongst the big economies is not to discuss FX rates. Many ignore this of course.





Suzuki:

yen is weakening

no comment on FX levels

stability in currencies is important

will continue to watch FX moves

Mentioning 'stability' is a G7-approved comment.



