Japan's finance minister notes that the yen is weakening but says he has no comment on FX levels

Japan's relatively new finance minister Suzuki. Learning the ropes.

Its a bit of a no-no for government ministers to make comments on their currency levels.
The agreement amongst the big economies is not to discuss FX rates. Many ignore this of course. 

Suzuki:
  • yen is weakening
  • no comment on FX levels
  • stability in currencies is important
  • will continue to watch FX moves  
Mentioning 'stability' is a G7-approved comment. 

