Japan's foreign minister says confirmation of no new levies on autos needed before signing trade deal

Nikkei report on what Japan wants before signing a trade deal with the US:

Foreign minister Motegi wants reconfirmation from the US that no additional tariffs will be placed on Japanese automobiles

"At a summit in September last year, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received direct assurance from President Trump that there will be no additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles,"

"I hope to reconfirm this at the final negotiations for a bilateral trade deal."

Good idea.









Trump and Abe are scheduled to meet on September 25 in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Its expected the deal will be signed off then.











