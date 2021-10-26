Japan's fourth-largest insurer sees limited risk of a stronger yen in the months ahead
Sumitomo Life plans to step up investment in foreign bonds without currency hedge in the next six months to March
The firm says that it sees a limited risk of a stronger yen for the time being as they shake up their investment portfolio composition. They will be increasing holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedge by a few hundred billion yen while reducing holdings of foreign bonds with currency hedge by about ¥100 billion ($877.5 million).
The general manager of the firm did also say that they will be planning to increase holdings of domestic bonds though by about ¥100 billion as well. All of the above are for the period of October this year to March next year.