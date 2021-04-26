Japan's Golden Week holidays begin Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

29 April to 5 May inclusive (Thursday to Wednesday) 

Friday 30th sneaks in, its not actually a holiday but will be taken by many. 

Tokyo FX markets will be absent for the holidays with therefore reduced liquidity during the Asian timezone. 

Holidays in the 4 prefectures, Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, with a state of emergency will be subdued. Residents of the four prefectures have been asked to reduce outings, to a minimum and refrain from travelling outside the prefectures. Residents of other parts of the country were urged not to travel to the four prefectures.

