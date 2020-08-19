Japan's government says it will cover coronavirus vaccine liability risks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An overnight piece in the Nikkei

Japan's government plans to cover compensation for any health problems that may arise from coronavirus vaccines.

The moves is intended to help ensure a stable supply from foreign manufacturers as global competition for vaccine access intensifies.

  • In discussions with as many as five overseas pharmaceutical companies, the Japanese government has been asked by their legal representation to handle compensation for issues caused by vaccine side effects as the drugmakers would not be able to do so themselves.
An overnight piece in the Nikkei

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose