Japan's Hokkaido declares state of emergency amid virus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Hokkaido calls for residents to refrain from going outside over the weekend

This comes as there were 9 new cases found in the island, bringing the total to 63 as of today. Certainly not good news for Japanese prime minister Abe and his bid to keep Japan's Olympics hopes alive in the summer.
