Japan's huge government investment fund to boost offshore bond buys

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) is to consider currency-hedged overseas bond holdings as similar to domestic debt investments

In effect this is going to boost offshore bond holdings

and, on the other hand, take some of their buying out of the Japanese domestic bond market

The removal of some buying from the JGB market will be a boost for the BOJ seeking a steeper yield curve (at the margin and at if growth and inflation languish it might not amount to much).

(Mechanism is: less buying --> price should fall --> and given inverse relationship yield should rise).




