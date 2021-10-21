Japan's industry ministry warns of tightest electricity supply / demand balance in a decade

Japan's Industry Minister (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) with some positive and not so positive commentary:

  • LNG inventory held held by major utilities as of October 15 was around 2.3 mln tonnes, up 0.7 mln tonnes from yr-ago
  • Says Japan's electricity supply vs demand this winter is expected to be the tightest in decade
  • on electricity supply for winter, says minimum required reserve ratio of 3% has been secured  



