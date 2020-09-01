Japan's Ishiba confirms he will run in LDP leadership race to succeed Abe

Former Japanese defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, confirms his participation

This was very much expected after reports surfaced yesterday on the matter. Once again, just take note of Ishiba's standing ahead of the elections - expected in two weeks' time - as he is one of the stronger critics of Abe's policies in general.





As such, he may bring about drastic changes to Japan's fiscal narrative and also may move away from the BOJ's current stance of prolonged and powerful easing.