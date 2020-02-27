Japan's Kanagawa Prefecture has a method to detect the coronavirus significantly quicker

Institute for Health and the Research Institute of Physics and Chemistry of Kanagawa Prefecture

  • have announced they have developed a new method to detect the coronavirus 
  • SmartAmp.
  • detects infection in about 10 to 30 minutes after the sample
Current methods take several hours

SmartAmp method still in the research phase
  • approval process in train

