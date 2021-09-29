Japan's Kishida: Need to compile tens of trillions of yen worth of stimulus package by year-end

Decided to run because he felt that "Japan's democracy was in danger"

Need to continue fight against COVID-19

Want to show that LDP party is capable of listening to the people

Among his promises is more spending (as per the headline) but to also steer away from neoliberalism in order to provide more support to the middle/working class. But if anything else, the once dubbed Abe heir apparent is not likely to bring about drastic change to the Japanese political and economic landscape.