Japan's latest extra fiscal spending stimulus expected to be circa US$180bn

That's the expectations according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg.

All but one of 18 surveyed economists said the announcement would come before national elections that must be held by early fall.

The median forecast was for a package of between 20 trillion yen and 30 trillion yen.

Economists estimated the new stimulus package would be funded by an extra budget of between 10 trillion yen and 15 trillion yen, financed with 7.5 trillion yen in new government bonds.

Link here for more on the survey results, Bloomberg may be gated.

-

ps. The Japanese general election is due on or before 22 October 2021



