Japan's massive GPIF pension fund set to post a record gain in Q2

Bloomberg report on a record results expected from the world's biggest pension fund 

  • For the April to June quarter

Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter

More:

  • gained over 12 trillion yen ($113.7 billion) in the quarter
  • Kyodo News first reported a similar return yesterday
  • offset the gain though against the fund losing a record 17.7 trillion yen during the first three months of this year

GPIF 

  • had 150.63 trillion yen in assets at the end of March
  • releases its results on Friday
  • GPIF sets a general allocation target of 25% each for all four asset classes of domestic and foreign equities and debt

