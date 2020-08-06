Japan's massive GPIF pension fund set to post a record gain in Q2
Bloomberg report on a record results expected from the world's biggest pension fund
- For the April to June quarter
Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the matter
More:
- gained over 12 trillion yen ($113.7 billion) in the quarter
- Kyodo News first reported a similar return yesterday
- offset the gain though against the fund losing a record 17.7 trillion yen during the first three months of this year
---
GPIF
- had 150.63 trillion yen in assets at the end of March
- releases its results on Friday
- GPIF sets a general allocation target of 25% each for all four asset classes of domestic and foreign equities and debt