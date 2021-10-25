Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life expects the weakening yen trend to reverse
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life (Japanese insurance company)
- plan to reduce holdings of foreign sovereign bonds in October - March
- plan to increase holdings of foreign stocks in October - March
- plan to buy Australian, Canadian bonds in October - March
- have increased bond investment in Mexico, New Zealand and Poland during April-September
- plan to increase holdings of yen bonds, foreign credit products in October - March
- expect current weak yen trend to be corrected given fed is cautious about rate hikes
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.
Japanese life insurers tend to have vast sums to move around and the market direction views of one are usually indicative of the market views of the others with only minor variations in theme.