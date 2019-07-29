Japan's Motegi: Domestic-led economic growth expected to continue
Comments by Japan economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi
- Growth will continue next year but need to pay attention to risks
- If risks to the economy materialises, will act without hesitation
- Labour market is good and domestic demand is still seen in Japan
This feels like it could be a copy and paste of Kuroda's remarks after the BOJ monetary policy meeting decision. Motegi's remarks here come after the government downgraded their forecast for economic growth in the current fiscal year earlier.