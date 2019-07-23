Japan's Motegi: Economy is continuing gradual recovery

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi

  • Expecting recovery to continue despite some weakness
They've been maintaining the same motto since the start of the year, yet we're continuing to see weakness in Japanese data - with exports seen slumping majorly in June again.

They're only just putting up a confident facade because of the pending sales tax hike in October. Let's see if they can keep this up after that is over and done with.

