Japan's Motegi: Economy is continuing gradual recovery

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Toshimitsu Motegi

Expecting recovery to continue despite some weakness

They've been maintaining the same motto since the start of the year, yet we're continuing to see weakness in Japanese data - with exports seen slumping majorly in June again.





They're only just putting up a confident facade because of the pending sales tax hike in October. Let's see if they can keep this up after that is over and done with.



