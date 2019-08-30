Japan's Motegi: No discussion of currency clause in recent trade talks
Comments by Japanese economy minister Tohimitsu Motegi
I guess that is why Japan and US have been able to reach some progress in trade talks. Let's see if this can keep up if the yen threatens to fall below the 100 per dollar threshold amid ongoing trade tensions and further slowdown in the global economy.
I'm sure when that happens Japanese authorities will be keen to intervene and it'll be interesting to see Trump's response to that.