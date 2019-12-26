Japan’s NHK issued an alert saying North Korea had launched a missile - but it hadn't
Japan's national broadcaster NHK issued the alert but retracted it minutes later.
- The alert was a mistaken issuance of a practice text
- warned that a North Korean missile had fallen 2,000 kilometres east of Hokkaido
- if that had have been real it meant the missile would have flown over Japanese territory
---
Back in 2017 NK missile launches were much more aggressive and saw yen strengthen on news of launches. A repeat of such provocations would see a similar response from yen.