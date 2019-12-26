Japan’s NHK issued an alert saying North Korea had launched a missile - but it hadn't

Japan's national broadcaster NHK issued the alert but retracted it minutes later.

The alert was a mistaken issuance of a practice text

warned that a North Korean missile had fallen 2,000 kilometres east of Hokkaido

if that had have been real it meant the missile would have flown over Japanese territory



Back in 2017 NK missile launches were much more aggressive and saw yen strengthen on news of launches. A repeat of such provocations would see a similar response from yen.







