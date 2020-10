Soft opening for Japan's stock market





The US stocks ended an up and down session yesterday near session lows. The S&P index fell -0.22%. The NASDAQ index fell -0.28%. THe Dow industrial average fell -0.35%

The Japan's Nikkei index as opened down -0.5% to 23,525.59. The Topix index has fallen -0.6% to 1627.92.