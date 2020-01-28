Japan's Nikkei press report Apple plans to make about 10% y/y more iPhones in H1

Nikkei (Japan press) with the report ahead of Apple Q4 results due Wednesday

Apple has asked its suppliers to make up to 80 million iPhones over the first half of this year

that would be a rise of over 10% on last year's production

Apple has booked orders for up to 65 million of its older iPhones … and up to 15 million units of a new cut-price model that it plans to unveil in March.

Apple ordered 73 million iPhones over the same period last year,

Nikkei citing "people familiar with its planning"





NIkkie adds:

suppliers warned that blistering pace of production could be complicated by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China's Hebei Province, given that their main manufacturing centers are in nearby Henan and Guangdong provinces











