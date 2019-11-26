Japan's Nikkei opens up 0.68%. Seoul shares up 0.27%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Higher opening for Asian shares

Japan snake eyes open up 0.68% while Seoul'a stocks rise by 0.27%. 

The Asian indices are being supported by the record closes in the US once again. All 3 indices closed at record levels in trading on Monday.

