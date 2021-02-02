Japan's Nishimura confirms that coronavirus expert panel approves extending state of emergency

Author: Justin Low

Japan will extend state of emergency protocol to 7 March

This will apply to ten prefectures, being Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu, and Fukuoka.

