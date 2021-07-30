Japan's Nishimura: COVID-19 infections are most likely not at their highest yet

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

That's not an encouraging outlook, after having recorded over 10,000 cases for the first time yesterday. The surge in cases also owes to more testing being done during this period but still, it pretty much just unravels the actual situation on the ground.

The good news is that this hasn't translated to an increase in the number of daily deaths - at least significantly - just yet. Then again, deaths is a lagging statistic so if the virus trend keeps as it is, it should eventually tick higher.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Japan
Japan
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose