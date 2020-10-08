Japan's Nishimura: Current economic sentiment is becoming really good

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Japan
There is no doubt that sentiment is improving but to classify it as 'really good', I'm not too sure. The Japanese economy is moving in the right direction but much like everywhere else, it remains to be seen if the recovery pace can keep up going into next year.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The more pessimistic news is that the government estimates that the output gap for the April to June quarter stood at -10.2%, the biggest drop on record.

That is to be expected given the virus crisis, but it represents a third straight quarterly drop and that does not bode well for the inflation outlook in general.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose