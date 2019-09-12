Japan's Nishimura: Economy is no longer in deflation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

  • Want to make sure that deflation doesn't return
  • Have to be vigilant regarding weakness in external conditions and exports
  • Says that US-Japan trade deal should be wrapped up this month
ForexLive
Same old, brand new Japan. The change of economy minister to Nishimura clearly isn't going to lead to anything different as seen in the comments above. Yeah, they've somewhat moved away from deflation territory but still, where is the inflation?

Japan CPI
To think that just April last year, they were still talking up achieving their 2% price target by fiscal year 2019. Jokes.

Laugh

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose