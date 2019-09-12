Japan's Nishimura: Economy is no longer in deflation

Further comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Want to make sure that deflation doesn't return

Have to be vigilant regarding weakness in external conditions and exports

Says that US-Japan trade deal should be wrapped up this month

Same old, brand new Japan. The change of economy minister to Nishimura clearly isn't going to lead to anything different as seen in the comments above. Yeah, they've somewhat moved away from deflation territory but still, where is the inflation?















