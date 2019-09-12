Japan's Nishimura: Economy is no longer in deflation
Further comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura
- Want to make sure that deflation doesn't return
- Have to be vigilant regarding weakness in external conditions and exports
- Says that US-Japan trade deal should be wrapped up this month
Same old, brand new Japan. The change of economy minister to Nishimura clearly isn't going to lead to anything different as seen in the comments above. Yeah, they've somewhat moved away from deflation territory but still, where is the inflation?
To think that just April last year, they were still talking up achieving their 2% price target by fiscal year 2019. Jokes.