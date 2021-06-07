Japan's Nishimura: Government will work with BOJ to revive economy, avoid deflation
Remarks by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura
- Should not hesitate to deploy fiscal stimulus
- Government must promote new areas of growth such as environment, digitisation
- Also to work on ensuring wages rise consistently
These are token remarks by Nishimura and stuff that has been reiterated for many a time over the years. If anything, it shows that the pandemic isn't going to change much of the landscape in the Japanese economy and in terms of policy as well.