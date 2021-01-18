Japan's Nishimura says economy to return to pre-pandemic levels this coming fiscal year

Remarks by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Japan economy would grow 4% in real terms, 4.4% in nominal terms in FY2021

Economy seen picking up due to stimulus measures to combat virus crisis

Although downside risks remain over virus resurgence

That is certainly wishful thinking and the projection above is certainly much rosier than many would estimate given current circumstances in Japan. The virus situation in recent days have sort of met a slight plateau but is still keeping rather tense:









However, I guess lawmakers and policymakers will still keep alluding to the 'economy' doing well to keep touting their ability in handling the crisis:








