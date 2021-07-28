Japan's Nishimura says three prefectures near Tokyo to ask for state of emergency tomorrow

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a good look for how the virus situation is progressing in Japan

A fresh wave of infections is hitting Japan and the above relates to the report earlier here. This just adds to the pessimism on the virus outlook globally at the moment.

Japan
