Japan's Nishimura: US-China trade deal will have positive impact on global, Japanese economies

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura





Says will closely monitor Chinese and global economies







ForexLive

That said, don't expect all of this to significantly change the overall landscape of the Japanese economy and BOJ policy. All this does is serve to maintain the status quo.

Japanese lawmakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the US-China Phase One trade deal signing went as smoothly as it did. The fact that risk trades are still keeping a good mood is an added bonus with USD/JPY now tracking above the 110.00 handle.