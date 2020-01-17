Japan's Nishimura: US-China trade deal will have positive impact on global, Japanese economies

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Japan
  • Says will closely monitor Chinese and global economies
Japanese lawmakers can breathe a sigh of relief as the US-China Phase One trade deal signing went as smoothly as it did. The fact that risk trades are still keeping a good mood is an added bonus with USD/JPY now tracking above the 110.00 handle.

That said, don't expect all of this to significantly change the overall landscape of the Japanese economy and BOJ policy. All this does is serve to maintain the status quo.
ForexLive

