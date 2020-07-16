Japan's Nishimura: Will address concerns about 'Go To Travel' campaign

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura









The campaign will subsidise half of the travel expenses for domestic trips but capped at ¥20,000 per night per person travelling.





Judging by the remark above, it just seems like the government will still push through with the launch of the campaign - which has already been brought forward from the initial August date - while trying to reassure the public that the situation remains 'under control'.







But we'll see. A government panel is meeting with virus experts today so perhaps they may postpone the start of the campaign than risk it blowing up in their faces.

Amid the renewed spike in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and also signs of an increase in other prefectures, the government is facing some backlash over its 'Go To Travel' campaign - which is due to begin on 22 July.