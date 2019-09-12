Japan's Nishimura: Will consider policy support for economy depending on US trade negotiations
Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura
- Says that former economy minister Motegi will continue to lead trade talks with US
I'm not sure what he's trying to get at but Japan surely can't ignore global economic trends and we can see the toll it has taken on exports since the start of the year. Their ongoing spat with South Korea and a further slowdown in China won't help in that regard.