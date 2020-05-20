Japan's Nishimura: Will look at data up until today before lifting state of emergency in remaining prefectures

Comments by Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Just be reminded that the Japanese government is expected to announce the lifting of state of emergency protocol in the likes of Tokyo and Osaka tomorrow. Last week, they already lifted such measures for 39 out of the 47 prefectures in the country.
