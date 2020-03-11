Japan's Olympics minister: Unthinkable to cancel or delay games

Comments by Japan's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, in parliament





Final decision lies with IOC

Japan's own committee confirmed that Olympics to be held as planned

Well, they previously said that the assessment would be made in May so there's still a few months to wait and see how the virus outbreak situation will develop - not just in Japan but across the world too I reckon.





But for the Japanese economy, they desperately need this to carry on as planned. Even if the virus outbreak is a global issue, postponing or cancelling the Olympics presents a major reputation risk to Japan and one that they do not want to be associated with.



