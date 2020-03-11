Japan's Olympics minister: Unthinkable to cancel or delay games

Comments by Japan's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, in parliament

Japan
  • Final decision lies with IOC
  • Japan's own committee confirmed that Olympics to be held as planned
Well, they previously said that the assessment would be made in May so there's still a few months to wait and see how the virus outbreak situation will develop - not just in Japan but across the world too I reckon.

But for the Japanese economy, they desperately need this to carry on as planned. Even if the virus outbreak is a global issue, postponing or cancelling the Olympics presents a major reputation risk to Japan and one that they do not want to be associated with.

