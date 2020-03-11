Japan's Olympics minister: Unthinkable to cancel or delay games
Comments by Japan's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, in parliament
- Final decision lies with IOC
- Japan's own committee confirmed that Olympics to be held as planned
Well, they previously said that the assessment would be made in May so there's still a few months to wait and see how the virus outbreak situation will develop - not just in Japan but across the world too I reckon.
But for the Japanese economy, they desperately need this to carry on as planned. Even if the virus outbreak is a global issue, postponing or cancelling the Olympics presents a major reputation risk to Japan and one that they do not want to be associated with.