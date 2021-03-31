Japan's Osaka prefecture reports nearly 600 new virus cases as fears of another virus wave grow

Osaka has taken over Tokyo as the prefecture with the highest amount of total active cases in Japan

The 599 reported cases in Osaka today tops the 432 cases yesterday - which was the highest daily total since 24 January. Local media reports that Osaka is requesting the government to designate the area as one requiring tighter virus restrictions in fears that the latest rise in infections could lead to another fresh wave in the country.





For now, local authorities can take comfort that the situation in Tokyo is seen somewhat calmer but the charts are showing a potential turn once again in Japan.



