Japan's Osaka prefecture reports record 256 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Pound slips as Brexit deal "deadline" continues to shift ahead of transition period end
-
EUR/GBP slips back below 0.8900, September lows in sight
-
NZD/USD eyes break of 200-week moving average as RBNZ negative rates bets scale back
-
Rotation out of NASDAQ into Dow for the 2nd consecutive day
-
WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.36
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 09 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 6 at the 10am NY cut
-
Few FX option expiries for Thursday November 5 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOE's Tenreyro: Europe reflects positive evidence of negative rates policy, it has worked fairly well there
-
ECB must act next month to fend off deflation risks, says Bank of Spain chief economist
-
What did we learn from the RBNZ?
-
BNZ on the RBNZ - Negative rates less likely
-
ANZ says the RBNZ has less justification for rushing into a negative OCR