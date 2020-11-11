Japan's Osaka prefecture reports record 256 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number of daily cases is slowly on the rise again in Japan

Japan
The figure above for Osaka beats the previous record daily total on 7 August of 255 new cases, as Japan is seeing another wave of infections sweep across ahead of winter.

The 7-day average of daily cases is now at the highest since 21 August (⬆).

As of yesterday, active cases across the country passed 10,000 for the first time since the end of August and the latest developments aren't a good look ahead of preparations to host the Olympics next year; though there is still some time before that.

This isn't anything too major for the time being but just be mindful of how the situation is playing out in case this starts to lead to some action by the government.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose