ICYMI - Japan's PM Suga is expected to seek another stimulus package, circa ¥30 tln

Japanese media (Sankei) with the report, Suga to ask for another fiscal stimulus of around USD 270bn equivalent.

Main points:

Japan's Prime Minister Suga is expected to ask for an additional stimulus plan in the budget

citing the need to further support the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

most likely be voted sometime early in September

--

Also as an ICYMI, and as background, Japan will go to a general election in or before 22 October.







