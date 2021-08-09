ICYMI - Japan's PM Suga is expected to seek another stimulus package, circa ¥30 tln
Japanese media (Sankei) with the report, Suga to ask for another fiscal stimulus of around USD 270bn equivalent.
- Main points:
- Japan's Prime Minister Suga is expected to ask for an additional stimulus plan in the budget
- citing the need to further support the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
- most likely be voted sometime early in September
--
Also as an ICYMI, and as background, Japan will go to a general election in or before 22 October.