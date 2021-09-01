Japan's PM Suga says can't dissolve parliament amid the severe coronavirus situation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Says coronavirus countermeasures take precedence over the election. 

  • Suga says the internal party leadership vote will go ahead

I'm not sure what this means for the date of Japan's election ... sounds like it'll be pushed as late as possible. 


